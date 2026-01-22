Investments drive boosted by CM’s global outreach

Aiming at attracting investments to the tune of Rs. 10 lakh crore by 2029, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh have been making relentless efforts, according to VMRDA Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal.

In a statement, Pranav Gopal said Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh have been leaving no stone unturned to restore the past glory of the state, which retrograded during the previous YSRCP regime.

He alleged that YSRCP leaders were making false propaganda, unable to digest the flood of investments into the state.

He asked the former IT Minister, Gudivada Amarnath, to come out with figures on the IT companies and industries established in the state during the YSRCP regime. He demanded the release of a white paper by the YSRCP on the investments during its tenure.

He claimed the credit for bringing the Google data centre to Visakhapatnam to the coalition government.

He further said that several IT companies have come forward to launch their operations in Visakhapatnam due to the efforts of the Chief Minister.

He said Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh went to Davos to attract investments to the state on a large scale.

