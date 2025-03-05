March is packed with exciting OTT releases, bringing a mix of drama, action, romance, and thrill to your screens. Whether you’re in the mood for gripping mysteries, heartfelt love stories, or high-octane action, this week’s lineup has something for everyone, Let’s explore March Ott releases

Thandel

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: Thandel, inspired by real events from 2018, follows Raju (Naga Chaitanya), a fisherman from Srikakulam, and his love for Satya (Sai Pallavi), who urges him to leave his risky profession. During a routine trip, Raju and his crew unknowingly drift into Pakistani waters and are arrested for espionage. The film explores their struggles in prison, themes of patriotism, and Raju and Satya’s emotional fight to reunite.

Pattudala

OTT Release Date: March 3, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: Pattudala follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar) and Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), a couple on the verge of divorce, who take a final road trip to Azerbaijan. When their car breaks down, Kayal leaves with another couple (Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra) while Arjun stays behind. Upon his return, Kayal is missing, setting off a desperate search filled with twists, betrayal, and hidden motives.

Rekhachithram

OTT Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Plot: Rekhachithram follows Inspector Vivek (Asif Ali) as he investigates the suicide of a man who confessed to a decades-old crime. His search unravels the mysterious disappearance of a girl during a 1985 film shoot, leading him into a web of secrets, powerful figures, and a quest for justice.

Nadaaniyan (2025)

OTT Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: Nadaaniyan follows the story of a privileged Delhi socialite (Khushi Kapoor) who hires a middle-class student (Ibrahim Ali Khan) to pose as her boyfriend to maintain her social status. What begins as a pretence soon becomes complicated as genuine feelings develop between the two. The film explores themes of class differences, personal growth, and the complexities of modern relationships.

Dupahiya (2025)

OTT Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Dupahiya is a light-hearted yet poignant story centred around a rural village where bicycles play an integral role in the lives of its residents. The film follows a group of quirky characters, including a retired teacher (Gajraj Rao) and his wife (Renuka Shahane), as they navigate personal struggles and community challenges. Through humour and heartfelt moments, the movie highlights themes of resilience, simplicity, and human connection.

Daredevil: Born Again (2025)

OTT Release Date: March 4, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Plot: The series follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he returns as Daredevil to battle his old foe, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), now running for NYC mayor. With a grittier, action-packed tone, the nine-episode season delves into Murdock’s dual life as a lawyer and vigilante.

The Leopard (2025)

OTT Release Date: March 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: The Leopard is a TV mini-series adaptation of Il Gattopardo, set in 19th-century Sicily. It follows an aristocratic family grappling with Italy’s unification, exploring themes of power, tradition, and change in a reimagining of the classic tale.

Picture This (2025)

OTT Release Date: March 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Picture This follows Pia (Simone Ashley), a struggling London photographer whose love life takes a twist when a guru predicts she’ll meet her soulmate in five dates. With family matchmakers and her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappearing, Pia embarks on a funny, heartfelt journey of love and self-discovery.

From intense thrillers to lighthearted rom-coms, these fresh OTT releases are set to keep you entertained all month long. Grab your popcorn, pick your favourite, and dive into the magic of storytelling from the comfort of your home!

