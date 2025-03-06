In an effort to tackle traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam, particularly along the Gajuwaka-Bhogapuram corridor, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has identified 15 roads for to be developed. Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana announced this in the Legislative Assembly on 5 March 2024, responding to a query from Jana Sena Party MLA L Naga Madhavi (Nellimarla).

The minister confirmed that work on these roads is at various stages of completion and is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, especially on routes connecting Gajuwaka, Maddilapalem, and Madhurawada to the upcoming Bhogapuram airport.

The roads identified for development include:

Boddavalasa-Vizianagaram Ring Road (Denkada mandal, Vizianagaram district)

Sivasakthi Nagar to VUDA Road at Haritha Projects (Visakhapatnam Rural mandal)

Paradesipalem-Marikavalasa Junction to Kapulauppada-Thimmapuram (Visakhapatnam Rural and Bheemili mandals)

Paradesipalem-Boyapalem Junction to Kapulauppada-Mangamaripet (Visakhapatnam Rural and Bheemili mandals)

Pinagadi-Vepagunta (Pendurthi mandal)

Vepagunta-Juthada (Pendurthi mandal)

Paradesipalem AH-26 to Gambheeram (Anandapuram and Visakhapatnam Rural mandals)

S No 125 of Gambheeram to S No 9 of Gambheeram (Anandapuram mandal)

Adavivaram-Sontyam Road to Gandigundam (Anandapuram mandal)

Nerellavalasa to Thallavalasa-Kothavalasa Road (Bheemili mandal)

Tagarapuvalasa-Chittivalasa Road to Mulakuddu (Bheemili mandal)

Vellanki-Dorathota Road to Kummaripalem (Anandapuram and Bheemili mandals)

Gandigundam to Kothavalasa and Chintalapalem (Anandapuram and Pendurthi mandals)

Chippada to Divis Road-Polipalli (Bheemili mandal)

Mopada to Savaravalli (Bhogapuram and Denkada mandals)

These roads, once developed, aim to decongest major travel routes, providing smoother connectivity between Visakhapatnam and its expanding suburbs, as well as improving access to Bhogapuram airport.

