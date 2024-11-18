Bheemili, in Visakhapatnam, is set to experience some big changes that could influence its future and turn it into a hotspot for growth and opportunities. Here are 5 developments happening in Bheemili that you should know about.

1. Bheemili to Join GVMC

One of the biggest updates is the proposed merger of 64 panchayats from Anandapuram, Padmanabham, and Bheemili rural mandals into the GVMC.

According to Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, this move will bring the entire constituency under GVMC limits and will result in better infrastructure and services for the region.

The MLA has already discussed this proposal with local leaders and assured residents that taxes will remain stable for the next ten years after the merger.

This isn’t the first time such a move has happened—Kapuluppada and Chepaluppada were merged with GVMC back in 2017, bringing more facilities and development to those areas.

2. Developments brought by Bhogapuram Airport

With the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport set to start operations by March 2026, there’s a push to improve connectivity with elevated corridors, flyovers, and even metro rail. These projects could completely transform how people travel in and out of Bheemili.

The proposed 6-lane beachfront highway from Bheemili to Bhogapuram has generated significant buzz, especially since the commencement of construction for the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport.

In 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari approved the project, which will link Visakhapatnam Beach Road to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport and NH-16. Spanning 55 kilometres, this ambitious highway project is estimated to cost Rs 6,300 crores.

3. A New Township in the Making

To tackle the congestion in Visakhapatnam, plans are being made to build a satellite township along the Bheemili-Bhogapuram stretch. This township is designed to house 5,000 to 6,000 families and will come with everything from schools and healthcare facilities to recreational areas and commercial hubs.

The goal? To provide a balanced, sustainable living experience while easing the pressure on Vizag’s crowded core. MLA Srinivasa Rao believes this project will not only improve living standards but also generate local jobs and economic growth.

With the Bheemili-Bhogapuram Beach Corridor and other projects already in the pipeline, this township could be the start of a new chapter for the region.

4. Luxury Investments on the Rise

Bheemili is quickly catching the attention of luxury brands and investors. The Andhra Pradesh government has granted 40 acres of land in Annavaram village, Bheemunipatnam mandal, to Bhubaneswar-based Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Limited.

Under the lease agreement, the company is tasked with developing luxury villas on the allocated land.

Mayfair plans to invest Rs 525 crore in constructing 250 villas, creating over 1,750 job opportunities. The project is projected to generate Rs 852 crore in revenue for the State over the next 25 years.

Meanwhile, Oberoi Group of Hotels is also establishing a luxurious seven-star resort, spread across 42 acres on the Bheemili-Bhogapuram stretch.

Meanwhile, the Taj Group is exploring options to set up hotels in and around Bheemili, Bhogapuram, and Atchuthapuram.

These developments could turn Bheemili into a prime destination for high-end tourism, boosting its appeal on both national and international levels.

5. Real Estate developments

On the real estate front, Bheemili is seeing a surge in interest as land becomes scarce in Vizag city. Areas like Rushikonda, Madhurawada, and Anandapuram are witnessing a real estate boom, with builders offering affordable housing for middle-class families. The upcoming airport is also expected to drive up property values, making Bheemili a hotbed for investment.

Bheemili is on the cusp of a major transformation. From the GVMC merger and satellite township to luxury hotels and infrastructure upgrades, it’s becoming a key part of Vizag and its growth.

If you’ve been thinking about investing, moving, or simply exploring opportunities, now is the time to keep an eye on the developments happening in Bheemili. This seaside town is shaping up to be much more than a weekend getaway, it is becoming a hub of progress and potential.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.