In a recent interesting turn of events, the famous hospitality and service sector company, Taj Group, shows interest in investing in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. In this regard, a group of Taj Group representatives inspected lands near Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.

On the 6th of November, the representative’s team inspected the places in Visakhapatnam, and on the 7th they inspected several locations in Achutapuram in the Anakapalli district. They also seem to have examined the lands in Vizianagaram district as a new airport is coming up in Bhogapuram.

According to the sources, the hotel chain is interested in building a beachfront hotel if they are allotted 100 acres of land. The official Tourism Revenue Department members showed the lands to the Taj Group representatives.

Recently, news also emerged on X (formerly Twitter) that the Varun Group has acquired the land of the existing Taj Hotel near RK beach. They plan on demolishing the structure on November 14 and constructing a multi-storied 5-star hotel next to the Novotel instead.

The iconic Taj Gateway Hotel, a Visakhapatnam landmark on Beach Road, is set for demolition on Nov 14, as Varun Group, which acquired the property, plans to develop a new multi-storied 5-star hotel next to Novotel.#Vizag #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/dDxlXdudLT — Andhra Nexus (@AndhraNexus) November 9, 2024

With the departure of the Taj Gateway Hotel, the introduction of a new luxury hotel in Visakhapatnam presents a new development for the city’s hospitality sector.

Apart from this, the Tata Group is also launching another venture in Visakhapatnam. On 10 October 2024, State IT and HRD Miniter Nara Lokesh announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will establish an IT facility in the city, which will house 10,000 employees. They also announced that the foundation stone will be laid soon.

