The Academy Awards, or Oscars, stand as the highest honour in the film industry, celebrating excellence in storytelling, direction, and performance. Winning an Oscar not only marks a film’s legacy but also secures a director’s place in cinematic history.

At the 2025 Oscars, history was made when Anora took home five Academy Awards, a testament to the film’s impact and brilliance. If you watched Anora and loved it, here’s a list of similar movies that you’re sure to enjoy.

1. Red Rocket (2021)

Director: Sean Baker

Plot: A washed-up adult film star returns to Texas and gets involved with a much younger woman while trying to rebuild his life.

How it’s similar to Anora: Shares the same mix of humour, grit, and social critique. Both films follow a protagonist in the adult entertainment world navigating an unexpected romance while dealing with chaos.

2. Zola (2020)

Director: Janicza Bravo

Plot: A stripper embarks on a chaotic road trip with a friend, only to get caught up in a wild, dangerous situation.

How it’s similar to Anora: Follows a stripper in a whirlwind, fast-moving plot filled with humour, danger, and unexpected twists. Both films have a raw, street-level feel and feature unconventional romance.

3. Hustlers (2019)

Director: Lorene Scafaria

Plot: A group of New York strippers scams wealthy Wall Street clients to turn the tables on the system.

How it’s similar to Anora: Focuses on strippers who use their wit and charm to navigate a world of money and power. Similar to Anora in its female-led perspective, drama, and humour.

4. Tangerine (2015)

Director: Sean Baker

Plot: A transgender sex worker roams the streets of Los Angeles on Christmas Eve searching for her cheating boyfriend.

How it’s similar to Anora: Captures the energy of an unpredictable, fast-paced urban story centred on an underdog protagonist. Like Anora, it follows a woman on a chaotic journey involving love, betrayal, and self-discovery.

5. Spring Breakers (2012)

Director: Harmony Korine

Plot: Four college girls get caught up in crime and excess after meeting a dangerous but charismatic gangster during spring break.

How it’s similar to Anora: Features a young woman swept into an intense, surreal adventure filled with crime, money, and romance. Shares Anora’s vibrant aesthetic, reckless decision-making, and unexpected turns.

6. Buffalo ’66 (1998)

Director: Vincent Gallo

Plot: A recently released convict kidnaps a young woman and forces her to pose as his wife, leading to an unlikely romance.

How it’s similar to Anora: An offbeat love story where an impulsive, unpredictable romance leads to a mix of humour and drama. Like Anora, it follows a protagonist who makes a rash decision that spirals into an unexpected emotional journey.

7. Domino (2005)

Director: Tony Scott

Plot: A rebellious woman turns to bounty hunting, getting entangled in a world of crime, danger, and deception.

How it’s similar to Anora: Features a bold, rebellious female lead navigating a dangerous, high-energy world. Like Anora, it blends action, romance, and comedy with a unique storytelling style.

8. Pretty Woman (1990)

Director: Garry Marshall

Plot: A wealthy businessman unexpectedly falls for a charismatic escort, leading to a romance that defies social norms.

How it’s similar to Anora: Both films explore unconventional love stories centred around a woman in the adult industry. While Pretty Woman has a more fairy-tale approach, it shares Anora’s theme of transformation and romance against societal expectations.

similar to Anora these movies offer raw energy, unconventional romance, or gripping storytelling, bringing their own unique take on bold characters and unpredictable journeys. From gritty realism to high drama, these films are a must-watch if you loved Anora!

