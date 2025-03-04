If you’re a fan of edge-of-the-seat thrillers, this week’s OTT lineup is just what you need! From intense crime mysteries to gripping psychological dramas, here are some new OTT releases that will keep you glued to your screens this week.

Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited thriller Vidaamuyarchi is finally here! Adapted from Hollywood’s Breakdown, this film follows a couple on the brink of divorce who set out on one last road trip.

But when their car breaks down and a tragic incident unfolds, the wife mysteriously vanishes. Now, the husband must unravel the truth before it’s too late!

Where to watch? Netflix

Streaming from: March 3

Just One Look

A chilling mystery awaits in Just One Look! When a jewelry designer stumbles upon an unsettling photograph, she realizes her husband has been keeping dark secrets. As she digs deeper, danger lurks around every corner. Will she uncover the truth before it’s too late?

Where to watch? Netflix

Streaming from: March 5

Medusa

In the world of power and deceit, CEO Bárbara Hidalgo is in grave danger—someone wants her dead. As she fights to uncover the identity of her would-be assassin, her family’s ruthless greed for control only adds to the chaos. A high-stakes thriller that’ll leave you guessing!

Where to watch? Netflix

Streaming from: March 5

Delicious

A wealthy German family’s seemingly perfect summer in Provence takes a dark turn when they hire a new domestic helper. What begins as a simple arrangement soon unravels into a tangled web of secrets and shocking revelations. A slow-burn thriller with deep psychological twists!

Where to watch? Netflix

Streaming from: March 7

Rekhachitram

For all the crime-thriller lovers out there, Rekhachitram is one to watch! A disgraced cop, Vivek Gopinath, returns to duty after a gambling scandal. His mission? Solving a 40-year-old murder case where the victim had no identity. As he seeks redemption, the past refuses to stay buried.

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Streaming from: March 7

So, which of these new OTT releases are you adding to your watchlist this week? Let us know in the comments!

