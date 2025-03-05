The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is undergoing extensive upgrades and renovations ahead of hosting two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches for the Delhi Capitals. Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President Kesineni Sivanath (Kesineni Chinni) visited the stadium on March 4, 2025, to assess the progress of the upgrades.

Stadium Upgrades for a World-Class Experience

The Andhra Cricket Association has made a substantial investment in improving the stadium’s infrastructure to meet IPL standards. Speaking at a press conference, ACA President Kesineni Sivanath detailed the enhancements, which include:

Upgraded seating and accessibility – Improved elevator access with a capacity of 64 people and dedicated stairways.

Premium VIP and corporate boxes – 34 exclusive VIP boxes and a high-end corporate box.

Enhanced facilities – A revamped exterior, modern LED floodlights, improved sanitation facilities, and upgraded player dressing rooms.

Expanded restrooms – The number of bathrooms has increased from 54 to 250.

Fire safety and climate control – Installation of advanced firefighting systems, water sprinklers, and a new air-conditioning system.

“For these IPL matches, Delhi Capitals requested VIP boxes, and we have arranged 34, along with two team boxes,” said Kesineni Sivanath. “Our priority is to provide the best amenities for both players and spectators.”

The first phase of upgrades for the ACA-VCDA Stadium, Visakhapatnam, has been allocated a budget of 35 to 40 crores, with nearly Rs 9 crores dedicated solely to lighting improvements. While Delhi Capitals originally had no plans to play in Visakhapatnam, ACA successfully persuaded the franchise to bring matches to the city. Apart from the IPL games, the stadium is also set to host additional international matches later this year.

Delhi Capitals will play their first match in Visakhapatnam against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at 7:30 PM. Their second match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30 at 3:30 PM. Ticket sales will be announced soon, and the stadium, which has a capacity of 28,000, will also have a physical ticket redemption counter alongside online ticketing options.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi has assured that comprehensive traffic management and parking arrangements are in place for the matches. He also urged the public to remain cautious of counterfeit ticket sales and report any suspicious activity.

The inspection was attended by ACA Vice President Venkatarama Prashanth, Treasurer Dandamudi Srinivas, Councilor Dantu Gauru Vishnutej, and members of the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association.

