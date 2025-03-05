The Central government has approved the establishment of the country’s second National Sports Center for the Disabled in Visakhapatnam. This will be a major facility for South India and will be developed with an investment of approximately Rs 200 crore from central funds. The Center will also bear the maintenance costs.

In addition to the sports center, the government has also agreed to set up an Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) unit in Visakhapatnam for the manufacturing of artificial limbs. Proposals have been invited to establish another center in Vijayawada.

Efforts to bring a sports center to Andhra Pradesh date back to the Telugu Desam Party government’s tenure from 2014 to 2019, during which 25 acres were allocated in Visakhapatnam. After returning to power, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu prioritized the project, reviewing its progress in his first assessment meeting. As a result, 22 acres were allocated in Kommadi, Visakhapatnam.

To push the establishment of National Sports Center for the Disabled in Visakhapatnam forward, the Chief Minister recently wrote to the Central government, assuring full support for the establishment of the center. Following this, a team led by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Director Vineet Singhal visited Visakhapatnam on 4 March 2025 to inspect the proposed site. Reports indicate that the project has received preliminary approval, and central officials have assured state authorities that all necessary procedures will be completed within three months to commence construction.

