The Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, commonly known as the Vizag Stadium, is one of India’s most iconic cricket venues. Located in PM Palem, Visakhapatnam, it has hosted numerous international matches, IPL games, and domestic tournaments. In this coming IPL season in 2025, Vizag is hosting two matches of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise. With such a momentous occasion coming up, let’s take a look at the history of Visakhapatnam Stadium.

The origin

The stadium was built to replace the outdated Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, addressing the need for a modern cricket facility in the region.

Before this stadium was built, cricket in Visakhapatnam was played at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, located near the city’s harbour. However, it had several limitations:

Infrastructure issues – The stadium lacked modern facilities like floodlights, proper dressing rooms, and spectator seating.

Logistical challenges – Its location in the city center made it difficult to manage large crowds and security concerns.

Capacity constraints – It had a limited seating capacity, restricting attendance for major matches.

As cricket’s popularity grew in Andhra Pradesh, the need for a world-class stadium became evident. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) collaborated to create a new facility that met international standards.

Why Was PM Palem Chosen?

The choice of PM Palem for the new stadium was strategic. The location was selected because:

Availability of land – Unlike the congested city center, PM Palem offered enough space for a large stadium with future expansion possibilities.

Better connectivity – The area was well-connected by road, making it easily accessible for fans.

Development potential – It was close to colleges and sports academies, helping in the promotion of cricket at the grassroots level.

Inaugurative match

On April 5, 2005, the stadium hosted its first-ever international cricket match, a high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

But beyond the rivalry, this match witnessed the rise of a legend. Under the floodlights of Vizag, a young wicketkeeper-batsman announced his arrival on the world stage, carving his name into history with a breathtaking 148 off 123 balls. That young man was none other than MS Dhoni—his destiny forever intertwined with the ‘City of Destiny’.

Construction and Features

The stadium’s construction began in the early 2000s and was officially inaugurated in 2003. Designed to be a modern cricketing hub, its key features include a seating capacity of 27,000, significantly more than the old stadium, and a world-class pitch that provides a balanced contest between bat and ball.

Historic Matches and Records

Since its inauguration, the stadium has witnessed several historic moments, such as:

MS Dhoni’s first international century (148 vs Pakistan, 2005), which launched his career.

Virat Kohli hitting his 10,000th ODI runs (2018)

Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick vs. West Indies (2019), making him the first Indian to take two ODI hat-tricks

Rohit Sharma scoring twin centuries in his debut Test as an opener (2019)

Impact and Legacy

The construction of Vizag’s cricket stadium has elevated the city’s status in the cricketing world. It has become a preferred venue for international and domestic matches, as well as a key location for IPL matches. The stadium has also helped nurture young cricketing talent in Andhra Pradesh, contributing to the sport’s growth in the region.

The history of Visakhapatnam Stadium or Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is a testament to Visakhapatnam’s commitment to cricket. From replacing an outdated venue to hosting some of India’s most iconic matches, it has played a crucial role in the country’s cricketing journey.

