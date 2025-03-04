Today, Kailasagiri stands as one of the most cherished landmarks in Visakhapatnam, offering breathtaking views of the city and serving as a natural retreat. However, few know that this picturesque hill was once known as Thomas’ Folly, named after an eccentric Englishman who dreamed of transforming it into a British hill station.

The Vision of Judge Edward Croft Greenway Thomas

In 1869, Edward Croft Greenway Thomas was appointed as the District Judge of Vizagapatam (then Visakhapatnam). Unlike most British officials, who preferred the European settlement in Waltair, Thomas chose to reside on an isolated hilltop. The only resident of the solitary bungalow on the hill, he soon became the subject of local curiosity. His unusual choice earned the hill the moniker Thomas’ Folly.

Kailasagiri: A Dream of a Colonial Sanitarium

Thomas was captivated by the hill’s potential. In 1876, he wrote extensively about its climate, claiming it was significantly cooler than the town—by at least ten degrees Fahrenheit, sometimes even fourteen. He envisioned it as a sanitarium, a haven where Englishmen could escape the oppressive heat of the plains. He compared its climate favorably to established hill stations like Kodaikanal, Yercaud, and the Nilgiris.

Believing the soil was fertile and ideal for gardening, he proposed planting Australian eucalyptus trees to enhance the environment. His accounts described a summit often shrouded in mist, where even a punkah (a manually operated fan) was unnecessary, day or night.

The Eccentricity of Thomas

Despite his enthusiasm, Thomas’ lifestyle puzzled many. He would ride on horseback to the valley near what is now Tenneti Park. From there, he would be carried up the hill in a palanquin—an indulgence even his fellow Europeans found odd. Some speculated that he longed for the British coast and sought to recreate its atmosphere atop the hill. It is due to his eccentric behaviour that what’s today called Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam came to be known as “Thomas’ Folly” by locals.

The Government’s Verdict

Thomas’ dream of developing the hill into a British retreat briefly gained traction. In 1872, he urged the government to consider it as a potential sanitarium for Calcutta. He had already invested Rs. 6,000 in roads, reservoirs, and temporary structures. The Maharaja of Vizianagaram, who owned the hill, supported his vision by constructing a permanent house at a similar cost, which Thomas rented.

However, a government survey conducted in 1873 dashed his hopes. Officials found the site lacking in water sources, exposed to strong winds, and only marginally cooler than Vizagapatam. Evening mists and the absence of natural shade further deterred interest. Ultimately, the government dismissed the idea, leaving Thomas’ vision unrealized.

The Legacy of Thomas’ Folly

For years, the name Thomas’ Folly persisted, a reminder of the judge’s ambitious but impractical endeavor. Though he was later forgotten as an administrator, his fascination with the hill left a lingering trace in Vizag’s history. By the late 19th century, the settlement was abandoned, and traces of Thomas’ bungalow faded into obscurity.

Today, Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam is known for its lush greenery, the Telugu Museum, and its iconic statues of Shiva and Parvati. The memory of Thomas and his ‘folly’ has largely been erased from public consciousness, but echoes of his dream remain, buried beneath the hill’s modern attractions.

