A new week means a fresh batch of OTT releases to dive into! While responsibilities may be calling, there’s always time to unwind with some quality entertainment. From gripping political drama to lighthearted romance, this week’s lineup has something for every mood. So, whether you’re in the mood for mystery, laughter, or animated chaos, here’s your go-to watchlist:

If you’re in the mood for political drama, watch The Leopard

If you love stories of power, change, and aristocratic struggles, The Leopard is a must-watch. Adapted from one of Italy’s greatest novels, this visually stunning epic follows Prince Don Fabrizio Corbera as he navigates the crumbling aristocracy in 1860s Sicily, torn between loyalty to tradition and the need for change.

Release date: 5 March

OTT Platform: Netflix

If you’re in the mood to laugh, watch Dupahiya

What happens when a village on the verge of celebrating 25 crime-free years is thrown into chaos over a stolen motorbike? With a prestigious trophy, a wedding, and town pride on the line, expect frantic chases, hilarious mix-ups, and a race against time to recover the missing ride.

Release date: 7 March

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re in the mood for some animated fun, watch Plankton: The Movie

SpongeBob’s tiny but mighty frenemy, Plankton, finally takes center stage! His quirky love story with his AI wife Karen spirals out of control when she decides to take over the world—without him. Expect classic SpongeBob SquarePants chaos with a whole lot of Plankton-powered mayhem.

Release date: 7 March

OTT Platform: Netflix

If you’re in the mood for romance, watch Picture this

Pia, a struggling photographer, is told she’ll find both love and career success within her next five dates. With her sister’s wedding approaching and her family playing matchmaker, her love life takes a wild turn—especially when an ex resurfaces at the worst possible moment.

Release date: 6 March

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re in the mood to solve a mystery, watch Rekhachitram

After being suspended for a gambling scandal, cop Vivek Gopinath gets a second chance with an unsolved murder case from 40 years ago. With a victim no one can identify, he must crack the mystery to redeem himself.

Release date: 7 March

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

With such a diverse set of new movies and TV shows on the release radar this week, OTT platforms are brimming with endless options of entertainment. So, without further ado, grab a snack, get comfy on your couch this week, and begin streaming these new OTT releases!

