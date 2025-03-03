There is no such thing as enough accessories for women. The constant need to visit an accessory store is justified because the previous purchase of rubber bands seem to be missing, the hair clips magically disappear, and after a while, trending jewellery expires after getting replaced by another.

With these problems, women often visit the accessory store to get their supplies. If you want to see an accessory store or want to know where to find one, continue reading!

1. Canara Stores

Canara stores is a one-stop destination for everything that a woman can require accessorising herself and her wardrobe. You can find different varieties of embellishments for outfits like buttons, sequins, laces, and much more. If you are looking for practical hair accessories, there is a huge range of hairpins, hair clips, hair ties, and more. There is a huge collection of jewellery and cosmetics, ranging from earrings, necklaces and bracelets to concealers, makeup kits and nail polishes.

This is a must-visit store for women searching for quality accessories for a reasonable price.

Location: Ram Nagar

2. Missamma Emporio

This store is the biggest women’s emporio in Vizag, housing many accessories and much more. Missamma Emporio has a wide assortment of women’s handbags, bangles, hair extensions, hair ties, earrings and artificial stick-on nails. Discover an exceptional selection of earrings here, featuring everything from stunning imitation and elegant oxidised designs to trendy Korean styles. You can find abundant choices for bangles here ranging from glass, imitation and heavy work, perfect for any occasion. There are multiple storage boxes available for watches, bracelets, and earrings.

A separate section is present to cater for wedding needs, that feature ring boxes, jhumkas, bridal imitation, haldi jewellery sets, and much more.

Missamma Emporio is the perfect stop for trendy, pretty jewellery that lasts a long time because of its good quality.

Location: Mithilapuri Colony

3. Mamata’s

This popular store is on one of the busiest shopping streets in Vizag, Jagadamba Junction. Mamata’s is tucked into the comfortable corner of CMR road, making it stand out. Customers often praise the store for having a unique jewellery collection, the latest range of make-up products, and accessories.

Visit this store for your upcoming functions to glamorize yourself!

Location: Jagadamba Junction

4. Vinis

While this store is popular for clothes shopping, the first floor is for the ladies. There are branded cosmetics, a trendy line-up of jewellery, elegant hair clips, and hair accessories to choose from. With an entire floor dedicated to women’s accessories, perfumes and handbags, this is the place to shop for a variety of accessories.

Visit this store to find the latest range of jewellery and women’s accessories that are affordable and of good quality.

Location: Ram Nagar

5. Indiso Trends

Located in the CMR Central, Maddilapalem area, this store has a separate fanbase. It is stocked with trendy and fashionable jewellery, perfumes, comfortable slippers, pillows, makeup, and skincare for women. Among other items available are mechanical fans, mugs, water bottles, and cute lunch boxes that are perfect for carrying to the office!

Location: Maddilapalem

There are many other places to purchase accessories from in Vizag, but these stores are unparalleled with their range of accessories and quality of items. So the next time you want to visit a store for women’s accessories, look no further!

