Many believe that Vizag is an open book. To them, we say: think again! While the city is known for its open beaches, historic landmarks, and viewpoints, it might come as a surprise that even Vizag has nooks that remain off-limits, unknown to most of us. Take a look at some secret places in Visakhapatnam that are restricted to the public (and usually need special permission to visit):

Hamilton Memorial Masonic Temple

Tucked away near Beach Road, the Hamilton Memorial Masonic Temple is a century-old structure that remains a mystery to many Vizagites. Stepping inside this building is almost impossible—except on Universal Brotherhood Day on June 24, when its doors open to the public for just one day.

Built in 1895 and also known as Waltair Lodge-56, this Masonic Temple is a hub for Freemasons—a global fraternity that believes in unity beyond caste, creed, and religion. Historical records suggest that freemasonry was introduced to India in 1730 by the British at Fort William, Calcutta. The British Coast Artillery later established a Masonic Lodge in Vizag, with the foundation stone laid in 1808 and completed in 1912. It was named after NAW Hamilton, a distinguished Freemason.

A place of deep-rooted history and secrecy, the Masonic Temple continues to intrigue those who walk past it, wondering about the rituals and traditions that unfold behind its closed doors.

Dolphin Hills Beach

If you’ve ever driven past the Dolphin Hills area, you’ve probably noticed the pristine coastline that stretches below. This breathtaking private beach is part of Dolphin Cove, a naval club that overlooks the Bay of Bengal. With a ship-shaped balcony designed for that perfect Titanic-inspired photo, it’s the kind of place that travel bloggers dream about.

But there’s a catch—it’s strictly for defense personnel. While Vizagites are always on the lookout for undiscovered beaches and quiet viewpoints, this stunning stretch of sand remains out of reach for most. The envy is real!

Hawa Mahal

Sitting majestically along RK Beach Road, Hawa Mahal is one of Vizag’s most iconic heritage structures. Built between 1917 and 1921 as a summer retreat for Maharaja Ramchandra Deo of Jeypore, this historic mansion has witnessed grand events and played host to India’s most influential figures.

Jawaharlal Nehru stayed here in 1961 when he inaugurated Jalusha, the first ship built at Hindustan Shipyard. Even Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, was once a guest at this grand estate.

During World War II, Hawa Mahal even housed elite American and British officers of the Allied forces. Post-independence, it became home to the city’s first Women’s College and a Nursing School. While it once saw royal processions with elephants and decorated carriages, today it remains mostly closed to the public. The only exceptions? Civic events, art exhibitions, and private functions—if you’re lucky enough to get an invite!

Bheemili Estuary

Where the Gosthani River meets the Bay of Bengal, the Bheemili Estuary creates a scenic paradise of shallow waters, mudflats, and tiny islands. Stretching 120 km before emptying into the sea, the Gosthani River is the longest river flowing through Visakhapatnam. The estuary’s calm and undisturbed waters would make for an idyllic boating spot, and the wildlife here is a treat for nature lovers.

Unfortunately, this breathtaking natural wonder is not freely accessible. Special permission is required to visit, making it yet another one of Vizag’s hidden gems that remains just out of reach.

While Vizag is known for its open and inviting charm, these hidden locations prove that the city still holds a few mysteries. Whether it’s a historical lodge or a private beach, these restricted places in Visakhapatnam remain inaccessible to visit, leaving us to admire them from afar. But who knows? Maybe one day, you’ll find a way past the restrictions and see these secret wonders for yourself!

