Let’s be honest: Vizag is no Mumbai or Bangalore when it comes to fashion. Clothing stores can be frustratingly limited, especially for the youngsters of the city who like to live in style. However, if you ARE in Visakhapatnam and looking to shop and spruce up your wardrobe with the latest trends, these seven clothing stores are your best bet:

1. Style Union

If fashion is your language of self-expression, Style Union speaks it fluently. This store curates trendy seasonal collections for men, women, and kids at budget-friendly prices. Whether you’re looking for everyday casuals, stylish athleisure, or elegant ethnic wear, Style Union has it all. Bonus: their customer service gets a thumbs-up too!

Where: Kurmannapalem, Dwarka Nagar, Murali Nagar, V Square Mall

2. Style Up

Part of the Aditya Birla Group, Style Up is all about on-trend fashion without burning a hole in your pocket. From casuals to celebration wear for men, women, and kids, their selection is both stylish and affordable—perfect for those who love a good fashion find at a steal.

Where: Pendurthi

3. Zudio

A brand under the Tata umbrella, Zudio is a go-to for Gen Z in Vizag. With a vast collection of men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion at super affordable prices, it’s no surprise that this store is always buzzing. Pro tip: Avoid weekends and holidays if you’re not a fan of crowds.

Where: Ramnagar

4. Breakbounce

Streetwear lovers, this one’s for you! Inspired by European street fashion, Breakbounce delivers edgy designs with cool detailing, from t-shirts and chinos to hoodies and footwear. If you’re all about making a bold fashion statement, this store is a must-visit.

Where: VIP Road

5. Superdry

Vintage Americana meets Japanese graphics with a British twist—that’s the Superdry signature. Known for its high-quality fabrics and unique detailing, Superdry’s collection includes jackets, denims, t-shirts, and more. It’s the perfect blend of casual and chic for those who love a premium touch to their everyday wardrobe.

Where: Siripuram

6. Shoppers Stop

A one-stop shop for everything fashion, Shoppers Stop offers a mix of national and global brands across apparel, beauty, and accessories. Whether you’re looking for trendy workwear, party outfits, or classic staples, their collection has something for everyone.

Where: Near CBM Compound

7. Westside

Westside’s in-house labels bring you an ever-fresh selection of fashion-forward outfits. From workwear and casuals to ethnic wear and lingerie, they’ve got all your wardrobe essentials covered. Their Indo-western collection is particularly popular among fusion fashion lovers.

Where: Near CBM Compound

While the fashion scene in Visakhapatnam is still evolving, these are some clothing stores in Visakhapatnam one can visit to stay on trend. So go ahead, explore these hotspots, and give your wardrobe the refresh it deserves!

