Got a birthday coming up? That means it’s time to send out invites, plan a fun get-together, and most importantly, pick out the perfect cake! If you’re wondering where to place your order, we’ve rounded up a list of bakeries in Visakhapatnam that are known for their delicious and beautifully crafted birthday cakes. Take a look:

1. Bakers Hub

A local favourite for pastries and sandwiches, Bakers Hub is also a go-to spot for birthday cakes. Whether you’re craving classic chocolate or a rich Swiss delight, their menu has something for every sweet tooth. They also offer eggless options, ensuring no one misses out on the celebration.

Location: Asilmetta

2. Bake My Wish

Well-loved for its quick bites and desserts, Bake My Wish is a great choice for birthday cakes. From vanilla and red velvet to trendy bento cakes, they cater to all tastes and budgets. Bonus: They even offer gluten-free and eggless cakes on request!

Location: Lawson’s Bay Colony

3. Fresh Choice Bakery & Cafe

One of Vizag’s most popular bakery chains, Fresh Choice is known for its creative novelty cakes. Whether it’s a Chocolate Truffle or a Rainbow Cake, you can expect both style and taste. Plus, with multiple locations across the city, it’s always a convenient pick.

Location: Siripuram, Seethammadara, MVP Colony

4. Baker’s Castle

For cakes that look as good as they taste, Baker’s Castle is a must-try. Their signature fresh fruit cake—topped with a mix of seasonal fruits—is a customer favourite, making it a great pick for those who love a balance of sweetness and freshness.

Location: Siripuram

5. FoodEx

A nostalgic spot for many Vizagites, FoodEx has been a staple in the city for years. While their spicy snacks are legendary, their cakes are equally impressive. From blackcurrant to Nutella, they whip up a variety of flavours, customized to your liking.

Location: Siripuram, Seethammadara

6. Bakers Den

Yet another classic, Bakers Den has been baking up sweet delights for years. The aroma alone is enough to pull you in! Their selection of eggless cakes and traditional favourites like Black Forest and Pineapple make them a reliable choice for any birthday celebration.

Location: Ram Nagar

7. Breadway

For those who prefer healthier alternatives without compromising on taste, Broadway is the place to be. This artisanal, chemical-free bakery specializes in unique cakes like Mint Cake, Pandan Cake, and jaggery-based millet cakes. If you’re looking for something different, their seasonal specials are worth a try!

Location: Ram Nagar, Murali Nagar

Birthday cakes are a rite of passage for anyone entering a new chapter of life, and Visakhapatnam has no shortage of incredible bakeries to choose from. Whether you love a classic chocolate cake, a fruit-filled delight, or something out-of-the-box, these bakeries have got you covered. So, place your order and get ready to blow out the candles in style!

