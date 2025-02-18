Vizag has always been a place of peace. Being home to many Buddhist monasteries, its heritage has always reflected harmony. However, because of its non-violent nature, many bullies tried to rule it, but as the famous saying by Bramhanandam goes, “Don’t trouble the trouble if you trouble the trouble then troubles you!” Taking after the quote, Vizag went bravely into war against its foes. In this article, take a look at some Historic Battles of Visakhapatnam.

Battle of Padmanabham(1794)

The Battle of Padmanabham, fought on July 10, 1794, near the ASR district, was part of the ongoing conflict between the British East India Company and Vizianagaram kingdom. The battle arose from tensions between the British officials and the Zamindar of Vizianagaram, Vijayaram Raj II, who resisted the colonizer’s demands for increased tribute payments and military reductions. The British forces attacked the Zamindar’s troops. The outcome was a decisive victory for the British, who managed to defeat the Vizianagaram army. During the battle, Vijayaram Raj II was shot and killed. As a consequence of this defeat, Vizianagaram was occupied by the British and became a tributary estate. This victory further solidified British control over the region and marked a significant step in their expansion in India. Making it one of the most historic Battles of Visakhapatnam.

Manyam Rebellion or Rampa Rebellion (1922)

The British Raj implemented the 1882 Madras Forest Act in the Godavari Agency, restricting tribal people from using their forests for agriculture and commuting. In turn, the British wanted to use the area for commercial causes. This led to starvation and anger among the tribals, who opposed forced labour and the favorable treatment of zamindars and merchants by the British. Their protests triggered the earlier Rampa Rebellion of 1879.

The Visakhapatnam Mutiny (1946)

In 1946, Visakhapatnam was a focal point of the Royal Indian Navy Mutiny, driven by widespread grievances among Indian naval officers. They faced poor living conditions, inadequate rations, and racial discrimination from British officers. The situation reached new heights after the arrest of Balai Chandra Dutt, for expressing anti-British sentiments, igniting a strong desire for equality and independence fueled by nationalist feelings among people. The revolt turned the sailors against the British government, which responded with military force. Despite some local support, the mutiny was ultimately suppressed by February 23, 1946. While the British regained control, the uprising highlighted growing unrest within India’s armed forces.

Naval spat during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the Indian navy aimed to block its naval operations and weaken its economy by blockading Karachi. The conflict primarily involved the Indian Navy, led by Vice Admiral S N Kohli, against the Pakistan Navy. The Indian Navy established dominance over the Indian Ocean, and a key event of this naval spat was the sinking of the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi near Visakhapatnam on December 4, 1971, which significantly weakened Pakistan’s naval capabilities.

Following this, Operation Python targeted Karachi again, inflicting additional damage. However, on December 9, 1971, the Pakistani submarine PNS Hangor sank INS Khukri, resulting in 194 Indian casualties. Ultimately, the Indian Navy secured important oil routes and imposed significant losses on the Pakistan Navy, marking a decisive victory for India in the naval theatre of the war.

This concludes our article on the historic battles of Visakhapatnam, proving that it is a city of beauty, brains, and brawn. If you are interested in learning more about Vizag and its history then take a look at our article on Best museums in Vizag, where we explore museums that show this city’s legacy and heritage.

