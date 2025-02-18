Sometimes, we crave a change from our usual biryanis and South Indian idlis and dosas. Thankfully, the food scene in Visakhapatnam has many restaurants offering unique cuisines. One such delicious cuisine is the Middle Eastern fare, known for its abundant spices and meats, often cooked in traditional clay pots. Its kebabs are especially famous. Fortunately, you don’t need to travel to the Middle East for authentic and delicious kebabs in 2025 because these spots in Vizag have you covered!

1. UBQ – By Barbeque Nation

Barbeque Nation has been the go-to place for people in Vizag for great meat and live grill roasts. UBQ is a cloud kitchen launched by Barbeque Nation that specializes in serving delicious kebabs from the grill with a focus on à la carte dining. Various customization options are available, starting from vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs to kebab platters that are light on the pocket. You can order from UBQ on online food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy.

2. Turkish Kebab Corner

Turkish Kebab Corner is a must-visit place for mouthwatering kebabs and meat platters. The restaurant has a luxurious ambiance with private booths serving as a space for privacy. There are many varieties of kebabs and mashawi in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian styles, offering something for everybody.

Location: Madhurawada

3. Grill Citi

Known for its kebab platters, Grill Citi is a place to find quality food items in larger quantities. Serving many varieties of kebabs, this is one of the places where you can find something to satisfy different tastes. Some of the recommended kebabs from this restaurant are Zafrani Kebab, Kebab platter, Paneer Tikka, and Harabara Kebab.

Location: Pedda Waltair

4. S Kota’s Muntaj Shaan

Coming from S Kota, S Kota’s Muntaj Shaan has been around since 1974 but is a new addition to the food scene in Visakhapatnam. However, it is well-known for its unique dish, Muntaj gravy. While their South Indian cuisine is recognised for generous portion size and taste, their kebabs are no less!

Try out their Pahadi Chicken Kebab, Mutton Seekh Kebab, and Murgh Malai Kebab, and you can taste their level of expertise of over three decades. Each kebab dish is packed with a smoky flavour and has the necessary seasonings in the right amount.

Location: Akkayapalem

5. bot9

This AI-themed restaurant has robots serving dishes to customers. If you’re a fan of franchises like Marvel, you’ll love dining here! bot9 serves continental, Chinese, and North Indian cuisines. Their kebab range is remarkable, with flavorful and juicy dishes like the non-veg kebab sampler platter, Ajwaini Fish Platter, Zafrani Murgh Tangdi Kebab, and Hariyali Thecha Chicken Kebab.

Location: Madhurawada

6. Behrouz Biriyani

While Behrouz is known for its aromatic and rich biryanis, their kebabs are no less! You can feast on juicy dishes such as Beetroot and Peanut kebab, Dahi Labneh Kebab, and Mutton Galauti Kebab. Prepared in the authentic style, these kebabs will surely teleport you to the Middle East!

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

With these selections, you can enjoy Middle Eastern cuisine without a passport! So, the next time you want to try something new, consider these spots in Vizag for yummy kebabs in 2025!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.