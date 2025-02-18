A 63-year-old woman undergoing treatment for suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam passed away on 17 February 2025.

Renuka Mahanti, a resident of Mallividu village in Vizianagaram district’s S Kota Mandal, was admitted to KGH’s General Medicine block on 6 February with symptoms resembling GBS. Despite receiving treatment as per medical protocols and showing signs of improvement, her condition took a sudden turn for the worse. It is notable that Renuka also had a history of diabetes and hypertension.

On the morning of 17 February, KGH Superintendent P Sivananda interacted with Renuka, who complained of chest pain before collapsing. She was immediately transferred to the ICU for emergency care. However, despite the medical team’s efforts, she could not be revived. An ECG confirmed she had suffered a myocardial infarction (heart attack), leading to her demise.

Rising Concerns Over Guillain-Barré Syndrome in India

While this is the first suspected case in Visakhapatnam, India is currently grappling with an outbreak of GBS. It is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks nerve cells, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis.

The nationwide death toll from GBS has now reached 21, with two additional fatalities reported in Maharashtra on Monday. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, accounting for 17 of these deaths. Pune alone has recorded nine GBS-related fatalities since the outbreak began on January 5. Apart from Maharashtra, cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Government Response and Public Health Measures

In response to the growing concern, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Health Department to investigate the causes and spread of GBS. Urging swift intervention, he emphasized the need to curb the rising cases through medical preparedness and public awareness.

Addressing the media after a high-level review meeting, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav reassured the public that there is no reason for panic. “The situation is under control. We are closely monitoring developments, and the Health Department has been put on high alert,” he stated. Immunoglobulin injections, a crucial treatment for severe GBS cases, have been stocked, with additional supplies on the way.

Highlighting that GBS is not a new condition, the minister cited past data, revealing that 301 cases were recorded in 10 of the state’s 17 Government General Hospitals in 2024. The highest number was reported at Guntur GGH (115 cases), followed by Kakinada and Vijayawada GGHs (45 each), Kurnool (33), Visakhapatnam (28), and Nellore (21). In January 2025 alone, 43 new cases have been identified, with 17 patients currently under treatment.

“GBS occurs when the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis in the lower limbs. However, it remains a rare condition, affecting only one or two people per lakh,” the minister explained. He further reassured that 85% of GBS patients recover without intensive treatment, with only 15% requiring immunoglobulin therapy.

The minister urged the public to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms like muscle weakness or tingling sensations.

With health officials closely monitoring the outbreak and ensuring adequate medical resources, efforts continue to manage and mitigate the impact of Guillain-Barré Syndrome across affected regions. The death of the elderly woman at KGH marks the first suspected case of GBS in Visakhapatnam.

