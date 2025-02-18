Visakhapatnam, as we know it today, once bore a different name—Kulothunga Cholapatnam. Around 1083 AD, a military general of King Kulottunga I (also penned Kulothunga), a powerful Chola ruler, renamed the port town in his honour. A stone inscription from that period confirms this historical tidbit, showcasing the Cholas’ tradition of renaming conquered towns and villages. However, Vizag is unique in this regard—it’s the only known instance where a port town was renamed after a ruler. This move highlights the Chola Empire’s keen commercial interest in the port city.

Further epigraphic evidence, including three inscriptions dating between 1090 and 1250 AD, supports this claim. These inscriptions, published by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1909, indicate that Kulottunga I, also known as Rajendra Chalukya, was instrumental in shaping Vizag’s past. His name, meaning “the exalted one among the clan,” reflects his stature as a dominant figure in South Indian history.

A Glimpse into Vizag’s Rich History

The roots of Visakhapatnam’s history stretch back to 260 BC when it was part of the Kalinga Kingdom. After Ashoka’s conquest in the Kalinga War, the region came under Mauryan rule and became a hub of Buddhist activity. Buddhist sites like Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, and Bojjannakonda flourished during this era.

As time progressed, the Satavahanas took over, and by 1068 CE, Vizag was documented as a small village on the Bay of Bengal’s shores. An inscription from 1893 confirms that the city was ruled by King Visakhavarma of the Madhura Raja dynasty from the Kalinga empire. Another testament to the city’s ancient past is the Simhachalam Temple, built in 1078 AD by Anantavarman Chodaganga of the Ganga dynasty.

The Eastern Chalukyas seized control in the 7th century CE, ruling from their headquarters in Vengi. Their reign saw the renovation of the Simhachalam Temple and laid the foundation for the city’s renaming to Kulothunga Cholapatnam. The Chalukya-Chola marital alliance played a key role in this transition, marking an era of cultural and political significance. By the mid-13th century, the city also saw the construction of its first Masjid, now known as Darga Hill.

The Legacy of Kulottunga Chola I

Kulottunga Chola I, who reigned from 1070 CE to 1122 CE, was a formidable ruler known for his long and stable governance. While not from the main Chola lineage, he hailed from the Eastern Chalukyas of Vengi. His mother, Ammangaidevi, was a Chola princess, while his father, Rajaraja Narendra, was the nephew of Rajendra Chola I. This fusion of dynasties contributed to the name change of Vizag, linking it deeply with South India’s historic power struggles.

Kulottunga’s reign ushered in an era of peace and efficient administration, solidifying the Chola dynasty’s dominance. Even in his 45th regnal year (c. 1115 CE), the Chola Empire remained formidable under his rule. His influence on trade, politics, and city-building left an indelible mark, and Vizag’s brief stint as Kulothunga Cholapatnam is a testament to his legacy.

As one walks through the streets of Visakhapatnam today, it’s fascinating to think that this bustling city not only had an entirely different name but that it was once a strategic stronghold under a mighty South Indian empire.

