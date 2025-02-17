Vizag, the Gem of the Eastern Coast, is home to incredible individuals with unique talents and aspirations. Some of their achievements have been so extraordinary that they earned a place in the Guinness World Records! So, let’s explore Vizag’s Guinness Record holders and their incredible and inspiring feats!

1. The Record-Breaking Laddu

At the top of our list is a 5,570 kg laddu, offered to a Vinayaka idol during Vinayaka Chaviti in Visakhapatnam (2011). This gigantic sweet set a Guinness World Record!

Made by Sri Bhaktanjaneya Sweets in Tapeswaram and presented by Suvarnabhoomi Developers Pvt. Ltd., the Laddu was authenticated by an expert panel. To mark the occasion, a 41-day feeding program was launched, serving nearly 20 lakh people across Vizag, Rajahmundry, and Hyderabad.

2. The Man Who Joked His Way to a Record

Korukonda Ranga Rao, an employee at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, earned a Guinness World Record for telling 654 jokes in an hour on September 29, 2013, breaking the previous record of 549 jokes.

At a felicitation event, he revealed his plans to set even more records, including the most jokes in a minute and the longest nonstop joke narration.

3. Gattem Venkatesh: The Miniature Art Genius

Self-taught artist and GITAM School of Architecture student Gattem Venkatesh has turned everyday materials into stunning miniatures.

Some of his standout creations include:

A 24 x 18 m ship model made of 5,432 paper boats

An Eiffel Tower crafted from pens

A miniature Empire State Building carved from a toothpick

His exceptional work has earned him multiple records and a spot in the Limca Book of Records. With exhibitions in his hometown, he continues to inspire young artists.

4. Krishnam Raju Gadiraju: The Speedcubing & Unicycling Champion

A chess player, speedcuber, and unicyclist, Krishnam Raju Gadiraju holds multiple Guinness World Records for his incredible Rubik’s Cube-solving skills.

2014: Solved 2,176 Rubik’s Cubes with one hand in 24 hours

2016: Set another record by solving 170 Rubik’s Cubes while riding a unicycle

5. Largest Display of Crochet Ponchos

A group of crochet enthusiasts, Mahila Manovikas, set a Guinness World Record by displaying 2,719 crochet ponchos in Visakhapatnam.

Over 250 crocheters from across India participated

The event took place in Akkayalapalem

The project was led by Madhavi Suribhatla, marking her 7th Guinness World Record

The ponchos, created by participants ranging from 6 to 80 years old, were later donated to rural schools.

6. The Largest Kuchipudi Dance Performance

On April 11, 2017, 7,002 dancers performed Kuchipudi at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, setting the record for the largest Kuchipudi dance performance ever.

Kuchipudi, one of India’s most culturally significant dance forms, originates from Andhra Pradesh, making this achievement even more special.

7. A 97-Year-Old Professor on the Path to a Record

Chilukuri Santhamma, a 97-year-old professor from Vizag, could soon hold the Guinness World Record as the oldest living professor in the world!

Her journey:

Studied at AVN College & Andhra University

Earned a PhD in 1947

Currently teaches Medical Physics, Radiology, and Anesthesia at Centurion University, Vizianagaram

If recognized, this achievement will cement her legacy as one of India’s most inspiring educators.

With this, we conclude our list of Vizag’s Guinness Record holders! If you are curious to know more inspiring stories then you should read our article on a 52-year-old woman who swam 150 km from Vizag to Kakinada.

