Amid rising cases of H5N1 avian influenza in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, health officials are on high alert. The response to the flu has also been cautious in Visakhapatnam, with people taking measures turning to vegetarian diets or adopting other meat sources to protect themselves from potential infection. As the residents worry over whether it is safe to consume poultry or not, Yo Vizag interacted with the District Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, D Ramakrishna, to placate concerns:

“We have formed 20 rapid response teams in Vizag to conduct disease surveillance on a daily basis. These teams will immediately report any unusual mortalities. We have also spread awareness among poultry farmers in and around the district to follow all biosecurity measures and inform us about atypical deaths,” said the Joint Director.

So, is it safe to eat chicken and egg in Vizag?

“No case of bird flu has been recorded in Visakhapatnam as of yet,” says D Ramakrishna. “We are also blocking the import of poultry from red zones (areas contaminated by bird flu).”

So far, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared four regions—Badampudi (Eluru district), Velpuru and Kanuru (West Godavari), and Gampalagudem (NTR district)—as Biosecurity Zones, imposing restrictions to contain the virus.

As a result, it is safe to eat chicken and egg in Visakhapatnam, as the disease has not originated here. “Boiled at the right temperature, people in our district can safely consume chicken and egg,” says the Joint Director.

Despite the assurance, citizens are naturally steering clear of poultry and elying on other meat sources for the time being. In fact, on 16 February, Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour witnessed a spike in the sales of fish. Thousands flocked to purchase fresh seafood, reported Deccan Chronicle. With a record sale of 150 tonnes of fish, the demand has soared significantly, surpassing the usual 40–50 tonnes sold on regular days.

Biosecurity measures at Vizag Zoo

In response to the bird flu outbreak, authorities at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam have implemented strict biosecurity protocols. Chicken and eggs have been removed from the diet of captive animals, and replaced with boiled eggs and pasteurised milk where necessary. Additionally, preventive vaccinations are being administered to animals, including influenza shots for canines and rhino tracheitis vaccines for large cats.

How to cook poultry safely?

Experts say that properly cooked poultry remains safe to eat. Chicken should be cooked at a minimum internal temperature of 75°C (165°F) to eliminate any virus, while eggs should be boiled at 80°C (175°F). Hard-boiled and fried eggs are considered the safest options, whereas runny or half-boiled eggs should be avoided. Proper hygiene, including washing hands and sanitizing cooking areas, further reduces the risk of contamination.

How does bird flu Spread?

The H5N1 virus primarily spreads through direct contact with infected birds or contaminated surfaces. People working closely with poultry are at higher risk, but the general public is unlikely to be affected unless exposed to infected birds. Symptoms of bird flu in humans include high fever, cough, sore throat, muscle pain, and difficulty breathing, potentially progressing to pneumonia in severe cases. Symptoms typically appear within 2 to 10 days of exposure.

Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely, urging people to follow safety guidelines while consuming poultry and seafood. Meanwhile, the spike in fish sales at Vizag Harbour highlights a shifting consumer preference amidst ongoing health concerns.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.