A 45-year-old man from Visakhapatnam, working as a lorry driver, died after setting himself on fire under mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad. The deceased, K Suryanarayana from Anandapuram, had been staying in a hostel in Nanakramguda for work.

On the afternoon of 15 February, he visited the house of Durga Prasad, a man working in the film industry, in Yousufguda. Reports suggest that Suryanarayana and Durga Prasad had been drinking together when an argument broke out. The dispute escalated, and Durga Prasad allegedly assaulted Suryanarayana. Later, when Suryanarayana complained of feeling unwell, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, in the early hours of Sunday, 16 February, at around 5 am, Suryanarayana returned to the man’s house with a five-liter can of petrol. In a shocking turn of events, the man doused himself in fuel and set himself on fire. Locals immediately alerted the police, who rushed him to Osmania Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at around 10:30 am.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint from Suryanarayana’s family and are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Teen Dies in Road Accident While Returning from Wedding

In other news, a 17-year-old boy lost his life in an accident after his two-wheeler lost control and crashed into a boulder on 16 February 2025. The victim, identified as Karri Sai Charan from Chaitanyanagar in Chinagantyada, was returning from a wedding in N Kotturu, Nurmati Panchayat, G Madugula Mandal when the accident occurred.

Locals who found him severely injured immediately contacted emergency services, but the 108 ambulance service was unavailable at the time. Passersby alerted the police, who swiftly coordinated with the G Madugula Medical Officer to dispatch an ambulance. Sai Charan was first taken to Paderu District Hospital for primary treatment. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was being transported to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, when he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.

