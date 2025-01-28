We often revisit what we are most familiar with—rewatching our favourite television series for the ninth time, binge-reading our comfort books or having a go-to restaurant with a go-to order from the menu. It is easy to nuzzle into the comfort of familiarity rather than stepping into the unknown. The unknown, especially, can feel daunting in a metro city like Hyderabad. Whether you want to soothe this fear or simply find home in a a new place, here are some places to visit in Hyderabad that remind us of spots in Vizag.

Street Shopping

If you are familiar with the bustling markets of Jagadamba Junction, Poorna Market, and Siripuram, you will love exploring Charminar, Begum, and Madeena Bazaars in Hyderabad.

The Charminar Bazaar offers a diverse range of products from artificial jewellery to traditional footwear, and Hyderabadi attars (perfumes). Laad Bazaar is known for its one-of-a-kind bangles, bridal wear, pearl jewellery, and desi outfits.

If you are a fashionista looking for material for your next project, visit Madeena Bazaar for its fabric and clothing market.

Aesthetic Greenery

Vizag has many open-air green spaces that encourage spending quality time with family and friends such as Tenneti pari, VUDA park, and Kailasagiri Hills. Lumbini Park, located in the center of the city, also has a lot of attractions like boating, a 3D laser display, and various picnic areas.

In Hyderabad, you can similarly feel nature’s beauty at spots like NTR Gardens, which has many enjoyable rides and games as well, and Hyderabad Botanical Garden, which is home to large water bodies, natural forests, and flower plantations.

Historical Preservation

All the historical buffs who liked Vizag’s Visakha Museum, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, and the Submarine Museum will love discovering the museums of Hyderabad.

You can delve into history at the third-largest museum in India, the Salar Jung Museum. This spot has a large collection of art, books, and manuscripts from around the world. If you’d like to explore the rich past of Nizams who heavily influenced the city, step into the Nizam or Purani Haveli Museum. The museum features the longest and biggest wardrobe in the world (the wardrobe of H H Nawab Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, the VIth Nizam of Hyderabad), timeless crockery, and antique items like swords, paintings, and many others.

A Spiritual Haven

Vizag is home to some beautiful temples like Sri Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Temple, and Sri Sampath Vinayaka Temple. If you’re a devotee, you must pay a visit to the temples of Hyderabad as well.

Jagannath Temple in Hyderabad is a replica of the original Jagannath Temple of Puri. A feast for the eyes—the temple is made with sandstone (used for the exterior) and plain brick (used to make the interior)

Head to one of the oldest temples in Hyderabad, Chilkur Balaji Temple. Nicknamed the Visa Balaji Temple by the local people, most devotees visit this spot to pray for visa approvals and get their wishes granted.

One With The Water

Locals know that the beaches of Vizag are special. However, Hyderabad has some extraordinary water bodies in its own right. When in Hyderabad, visit the heart-shaped artificial lake, Hussain Sagar. You can enjoy an exhilarating yachting experience across the lake, the light show at the Lord Buddha statue, and a private dinner at a 48-seater launch which requires prior booking.

While these familiarity of these places in Hyderabad gives comfortable visit, there is a certain thrill in exploring the unknown. So, here are some bonus things you should do in Hyderabad, that you can’t find in Vizag.

Travel With A View

While in Hyderabad, explore the Hyderabad Metro, the third-largest operational metro network in India, and enjoy hopping between stations and different corridor lines. The metro is friendly on the pocket, and has various stops to satisfy your hunger pangs.

Travelling through the metro offers a unique perspective of the city. It is also an opportunity to observe locals while also enjoying an aerial view of the city.

Make sure to be vigilant of the stations and routes as the system can sometimes be complex to navigate.

Archaeological Treasures

Vizag has many historical corners that have been forgotten over time. However, in Hyderabad, history and heritage is well-preserved. The city is home to a great deal of architectural marvels that speak about its cultural heritage. When there, make sure to experience the regal architecture of the Nizams that lived in Hyderabad. Charminar, Golconda Fort, and Chowmahalla Palace are some places to visit and take a step back in time.

Planning a trip to a different city often means curating a list of tourist places and having new experiences. But, next time, try to explore and find similar places to your hometown just like this places to visit list of Hyderabad. This can be a unique way to see the same view from a different perspective!

