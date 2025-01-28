With foggy mornings, crisp chills in the air and mist rolling down the hills – the winters have always elevated the beauty of Visakhapatnam! As the days pass by, this mystical weather in the city is going to be replaced by warm and bright sunny days. So, this is the time to make the most of this weather by doing these things in and around Visakhapatnam!

Catch the breathtaking sunrises!

Though Visakhapatnam beaches are amazing destinations for sunrises, watching the sunrise from the top of a hilly peak with a sea of clouds floating beneath is something that you simply cannot let slip away!

A little adventure and trek to watch these spell-binding views is totally worth it! If you are are up for it, then you should head to one of these viewpoints.

Locations: Vanjanigi, Madagada Viewpoint, Chavadikota View Point, Deomalli and Panchapatmali hills

Stroll through aromatic coffee plantations on a Wooden Bridge

Imagine walking through vast coffee plantations, where the rich aroma of coffee infuses with the air throughout the way. Sounds like an absolute paradise, right? The recently developed wooden bridge in Sunkarametta, near Araku Pinery, offers just that. As you feel the crisp, chilly air, the sunlight gently filters through the trees – creating a spellbinding atmosphere.

Go boating in Kondakarla Ava

Sitting on a small boat that takes you through picturesque lake, cradled in the foothills of the Eastern Ghats, with migratory birds soaring overhead and lotus flowers greeting you along the way – it gives absolute main character energy! If you are ready for this cinematic dream to come true, then Kondakarla Ava is just the place for you!

Enjoy Bird Watching

The natural beauty of Visakhapatnam extends way beyond its stunning beaches, as the city’s lush landscapes are filled with fleeting migratory birds during the winter. To those who love watching this exotic Indian species, here are some places that are pure bliss!

Location: Meghadri Gedda Reservoir, Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, Andhra University, Zoo, Simhachalam

Soar on a Hot-Air balloon!

Become a part of the large carnival where folk artists from various states come together for a three-day event. The Alluri Sitarama Raju district administration is going to conduct “Chali” from January 31 to February 2. As a part of the festival, the night sky is going to be filled with hot air balloons as arrangements have been made for the activity!

No matter how cosy it feels to be a snuggle bunny in this weather, take a chance and do these things in Visakhapatnam to make unforgettable memories this winter!

