Winter mornings are always our best companions with the cool breeze gushing through the face and chilly atmosphere. But do you know what makes it even better? Imagine sitting amidst the lush green forest, sipping on an aromatic coffee and enjoying looking at a vast ocean of clouds in front of you! If this sounds like a perfect way to spend your winter, then plan your trip from Visakhapatnam to these high-altitude and less crowded places!

1. Panchapatmali Hills

If you need a heavenly getaway for this winter, then Panchapatmali Hills is the best option for you! This place is famous for its Bauxite deposits and breathtaking scenic views. With perfect foggy roads, the drive to this place is a paradise for bike riders. The destination is as exquisite as the journey.

Distance: 250 km from Visakhapatnam

2. Vanjangi – Meghala Konda

Vanjangi Hills, also popularly known as Meghala Konda, is situated in Paderu Mandal of ASR district. During the winter, you can see fluffy clouds filled with views at this place. This tranquil village of Andhra Pradesh is worth waking up early for! Note that you have to trek two to three kilometres to reach this ‘Ocean of clouds.’

Distance: 99 km from Visakhapatnam

3. Deomalli

Deomalli is an untapped valley that resides in one of the largest hills in Odisha. Unlike Araku which is often crowded, it is a less explored place, where you can experience significant temperature drops during the winters. Adding to the chilling atmosphere, you can end your morning drive with a heavenly cloud formation view.

Distance: 165 km from Visakhapatnam

4. Madagada View Point

Madagada Palakonda’s viewpoint is a lesser-known, yet most beautiful viewpoint situated in Araku Valley. From picturesque views to almost single-digit temperatures, Madagada is known to be a biker’s paradise, especially due to its breathtaking sunrise and sunset views.

Distance: 109 km from Visakhapatnam

5. Chavadikota

Chavadikota offers a similar experience to Vanjangi. Vanjangi is more populated during the winter season, whereas this hidden gem is convenient for a peaceful retreat! As it is one of the least explored places, the footfall of tourists is also less – making it a perfect option for an amazing experience!

Distance: 236kms from Visakhapatnam

As these high-altitude places demand physical strength for the trek, don’t forget all the necessities while planning for your trip from Visakhapatnam! Let us know which one of these places is making it into your bucket list!

