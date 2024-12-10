As the winter sets Visakhapatnam’s weather keeps getting better and better, and there is no better way to enjoy this winter than planning a trip to the most scenic waterfalls from Visakhapatnam. This winter rather than going to the same waterfalls that everyone is eyeing, try visiting these five majestic waterfalls!

1. Thatiguda Waterfalls

Situated 3,100 feet above sea level, this waterfall is a scenic beauty of the Ananathagiri hills in the Eastern Ghats of India. As this picturesque place is only 90km from Visakhapatnam, don’t forget to add it to your bucket list!

Location: Ananthagiri Hills, Andhra Pradesh

2. Kothapalli Waterfalls

This waterfall situated 127km from Visakhapatnam is a famous hotspot during hot summers and chilly winters. If you are planning on camping, this is a perfect spot to enjoy stargazing. It also has a long bridge that helps you to move around, and reach different levels of this majestic beauty.

Location: Gangaraju Madugula, Andhra Pradesh

3. Chitrakoot Waterfalls

This trip might need a little time for preparation!

Situated just 300 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, a beautiful escape one should visit is – Chitrakoot Waterfalls. Although this location can be reached by air or train, it is preferable to go by road for a long dreamy drive. These waterfalls are known as the “Niagara of India.”

Location: Bastar District, Chhattisgarh

4. Dharmattam Waterfalls

About 17km away from Narsipatnam, located a cascading waterfall called Dharamattam. This waterfall never runs out of water throughout the year. The lord Shiva’s Temple and Lord Shiva’s Statue situated near this place, attract a large number of devotees and tourists.

Location: U Cheedipalem, Andhra Pradesh

5. Valasampeta Waterfalls

It is one of the less explored waterfalls of Visakhapatnam. All though swimming is prohibited here due to the depth of the water, the beautiful stream flowing down the humongous bricks soothes your soul, making it a must-visit place in a lifetime.

Location: Rajupeta, Andhra Pradesh

Which one of these is making your next weekend getaway from Visakhapatnam? Let us know in the comments!

