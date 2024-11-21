Being the jewel of the East Coast, Visakhapatnam is celebrated for its picturesque beaches and fascinating marine culture. Amidst the crashing wave of the sea and the unfiltered stories of the locals is distinctly captivating beauty that the city is known for – Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. Here are the reasons why you should visit this place!

The Charming Backdrop

With peaceful waters and a rustic appeal, the harbour is a charming place to visit. The backdrop painted in the hues of the sky is sure to be a feast for your eyes.

A Glimpse of Day’s Freshest Catch

At sunrise, the Visakhapatnam harbour comes alive, offering the freshest treasures of the sea. The mornings at the harbour are lively, as traders and locals gather and try to get their hands on the best fish. If you are a seafood lover, it will be a paradise!

Scenes of the Fishermen Community

In the heart of the harbour lies its people – the fishermen community of Visakhapatnam. These are the souls whose lives revolve around the sea. From skillfully casting nets to enjoying the fruits of their hard work, the harbour presents a chance to observe the locals’ day-to-day lives.

Majestic Ships and Boats

Apart from the fishing community, the Visakhapatnam harbour is also home to several ships and boats that were made and destroyed over time. Most are decorated with tricoloured flags on the top and are painted blue and yellow paints with encrypted names.

Boating and Photography

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation LTD provides a boating facility at the harbour for Rs 250 per person.

The experience is only open from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm. Moreover, photography lovers can also enjoy capturing the surrounding beautiful landscapes of the place.

As the harbour is located close to the Old Post Office, you can also explore the old neighbourhood, St Analysis school, Lighthouse, Ross Hill Church, Visakhapatnam Port and many other attractions nearby.

So, what are you waiting for, visit Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour today! Let us know what you think about this place.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.