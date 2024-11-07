With its beautiful coastline and natural reserves, Vizag is a perfect destination for anyone who loves spending time on the water. From peaceful boat rides to thrilling speedboat experiences, here are the top spots for boating in Vizag.

1. Kambalakonda Eco Park

Kambalakonda Eco Park is an ideal place for an adventurous day outdoors. Surrounded by greenery, the park has activities for everyone, including kayaking, boating, jet skiing, and trekking. Whether you’re up for a relaxing boat ride or an exciting jet ski experience, Kambalakonda is a fantastic spot to enjoy nature and unwind.

2. VMRDA Park

Located by the beach with breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal, VMRDA Park has a variety of activities for all ages. Families and couples can enjoy the small boating pond, while others can make the most of the park’s yoga center, skating rinks, and spacious play areas for children. With its scenic setting and variety of attractions, VMRDA Park is perfect for a leisurely day by the sea.

3. Rushikonda Beach

For those seeking excitement, Rushikonda Beach offers an unforgettable speedboat ride experience on the Bay of Bengal. Feel the thrill as you zip across the waves with the wind and spray around you. Rushikonda Beach is an adventure lover’s haven.

4. Vizag Fishing Harbour

For a more authentic boating experience, visit Vizag Fishing Harbour at Jetty No. 11. This active port lets visitors observe the city’s fishing culture up close, with boats coming in and out and the local fish market nearby. Take a boat ride here to experience a slice of daily life on the water and get a unique view of Vizag’s maritime charm.

These boating spots in Vizag are suited to every kind of outing, whether you’re seeking a quiet day in nature or an action-packed experience. Gather your friends or family, pack your essentials, and get ready to explore the waters of this stunning coastal city!

