The Duvvada Police have registered a case against students of Vignan Engineering College in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam after they were caught attacking each other in a violent fight on 15 February 2025. The fight occurred between two groups of seniors and juniors, who used dangerous weapons to hit each other. It is reported that a small scuffle turned into a brutal clash.

The incident occurred during a dance programme, which was supposed to be a pre-event for a fest that was to be conducted by the college on 20 and 21 February 2025. A senior dancing with a girl was allegedly angry when a junior student started dancing near the pair.

Despite the junior’s apologies, the senior allegedly began attacking him. The fight soon turned extreme and disturbing as other students joined in, resulting in a clash between the seniors and juniors. The perpetrator of the fight was reportedly a detained student.

All the staff and teachers tried to stop the fight, which is when the students took it outside, using sticks to attack each other. The junior student was severely injured as he received a hit to the head. He has been taken to the hospital and his condition is reportedly critical. Several others were also injured.

The students involved in the fight in Vignan College, Visakhapatnam, filed mutual complaints against each other at the police station regarding the incident. Each group blames the other for initiating the clash. The police are still investigating the case to figure out the cause.

