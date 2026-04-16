Trishul Project to Be Ready by Month-End in Vizag

‘Trishul’, a project which has been taken up by VMRDA on Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam to attract more tourists to the hilltop, will be ready very soon, according to Metropolitan Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal.

The VMRDA chief, who visited the project site to inspect the work, directed the staff there to take appropriate measures to ensure its inauguration by the end of this month. He instructed them to make the vicinity cleaner and greener and look much more pleasing.

Steps should also be taken for provision of amenities to visitors like benches and drinking water. He also wanted development of a garden in the shape of a Shiva Lingam to attract visitors.

Underlining the need for high security, Pranav Gopal suggested installation of CCTV cameras at the site. He said the entire area should be developed in such a way that it provides a spiritual atmosphere.

In the light of the summer holidays, during which the number of visitors to Kailasagiri is expected to rise, he issued orders for immediate opening of the newly constructed road connecting the final hairpin bend of the Ghat Road to the Telugu Museum. He also suggested deploying additional personnel along the Ghat Road to manage the rush of visitors.

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