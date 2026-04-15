Students from the Visakhapatnam district fared well in the Intermediate examinations, the results of which were out on April 15.

The district secured third place with a pass percentage of 85 in the first year examination, while it stood seventh with a pass percentage of 86 in the second year.

Of the 37,891 candidates who appeared, 32,334 passed the examination in the first year, while 32,034 students got through the test in the second year, against 37,422 candidates who took the examination.

Krishna district topped the list in both first and second years in the State, while girls performed well when compared to boys. The results were released by Minister Nara Lokesh. He said 81 per cent of students in the second year and 77 per cent of the first year passed the examination in the State.

Advanced supplementary examinations will be held from May 21 to June 4.

Also read: Lion in Vizag zoo dies

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.