Vizag zoo lion death: Asiatic lion Leo dies at IGZP

Leo, a seven-year-old Asiatic lion, died at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (April 14).

The lion, which was recently brought from Assam under the animal exchange programme, fell sick during quarantine. In the tests, it was diagnosed that the male lion was suffering from ‘trypanosomiasis’ and “ehrlichiosis’.

Despite treatment, care and continuous monitoring, it could not be saved, according to a press note from the zoo.

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