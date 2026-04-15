Pandrangi tourist hub: Plans to develop Alluri birthplace

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that the village of Pandrangi, the birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju, in Padmanabham mandal, will be developed into a tourist hub.He, along with BJP State president P.V.N. Madhav, visited the village on April 15.

Speaking at a meeting organised later, he said that the historically significant Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Potnuru Sri Krishnadevaraya Vijaya Stupam, known for its heritage value, Pandrangi, which is Alluri Sitarama Raju’s birthplace, the Vijayarama Raju Memorial, recognising an important local leader, and the Gudilova Ranganatha Swamy Temple, revered by devotees, would be developed into a tourism circuit.

Pointing out that one of the districts was named after revolutionary leader Alluri, who sacrificed his life during the freedom struggle, the MLA stated that work on the Pandrangi bridge would be expedited. Madhav called upon the people of Pandrangi to be in the forefront in honouring Alluri.

Earlier, they visited some places in the village, including a lake and discussed the steps to be taken for their development.

As part of their visit, the two leaders also called on former Minister R.S.D.P. Appalanarasimha Raju, who is not well, and wished him a speedy recovery. BJP District president Parasurama Raju and alliance leaders participated in the programme.