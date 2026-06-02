Elite Cricket League Season Comes to Vizag on June 27-28

State Sports Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy has announced that the Elite Cricket League Season will be held in Vizag on June 27 and 28 under the auspices of Chamala Foundation.

Speaking after unveiling the league trophy along with Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao in the city on Monday, Ramprasad Reddy said the tournament would be held at the ACA-VDCA stadium at PM Palem, and that proceeds from the event would go in aid of the soldiers who protect the people.

The Minister called upon the people and commercial establishments to actively participate, encouraging them to attend the matches, support the teams, and contribute resources to make this mega tournament a resounding success.

​A total of six teams will compete to lift the trophy. The Elite Cricket League Season tournament that will take place in Vizag will feature 15 Ministers, 40 MLAs, film and TV artistes, and doctors.

The Minister said that it was commendable that businessman Maruthi extended a financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh for the sponsorship of the tournament.

League chairman Chamala Uday Chander Reddy, actor and ECL Director Ravinder Reddy, actor Prabhakar, and others were present.

Also read: National meet on space to be held in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu