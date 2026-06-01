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Now Reading: National meet on space to be held in Vizag

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    National meet on space to be held in Vizag

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National meet on space to be held in Vizag

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam2 hours ago

Andhra University to host 3-day space conclave on National Space Day in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Space Tech Academy president and Founder-Chairman of Ananth Technologies, Pavuluri Subbarao, visited Andhra University on Monday and had a special meeting with Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar. During the meeting, the two discussed several issues. They include holding a three-day national-level conference in Vizag in August to mark National Space Day (August 23).

Andhra University, the AP State Space Tech Academy, and the Satellite Industries Association of India jointly held discussions on organising the AP State Space Conclave.  The programme will have keynote speeches, panel discussions, and paper presentations. A special exhibition on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the defence sector will be organised. It was decided to organise the three-day national conference to discuss research and progress in the space sector and bring them closer to today’s generation.

Later, Dr. Pavuluri Subbarao was felicitated by the Vice-Chancellor and presented a memento.

Read also: Gajuwaka depot gearing up for E-mobility

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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