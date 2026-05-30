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Now Reading: Anakapalle MP discusses rail projects with SCR GM

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    Anakapalle MP discusses rail projects with SCR GM

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Anakapalle MP discusses rail projects with SCR GM

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates4 hours ago

Railway Development Initiatives Discussed by Anakapalle MP

Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh has called on South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad and had a detailed discussion on various railway development initiatives pertaining to the Anakapalle parliamentary constituency.

“We deliberated on strengthening rail infrastructure, improving passenger amenities, enhancing connectivity, and expediting key railway projects that will contribute to the region’s growth and benefit the people of Anakapalle,” Ramesh said in a statement on Saturday.

The MP said the general manager responded positively and promised timely implementation of the development initiatives.

Also read: The new rail zone all set to commence operations from June 1, officially

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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