Gajuwaka Gets The First Electric Bus Depot In Andhra Pradesh

In a significant move towards green mobility, an electric bus depot in Andhra Pradesh is soon coming up in Gajuwaka in Vizag, as the foundation stone was laid for it on Sunday.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening eco-friendly public transportation infrastructure, was launched by Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy in the presence of Gajuwaka MLA and Telugu Desam Party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Terming the project a milestone in the State’s transition towards green mobility, Mr Srinivasa Rao said the government was committed to providing safer, more efficient and eco-friendly transport services to the people.

“Switching to electric mobility forms a key component of the State’s broader vision to reduce carbon emissions and encourage the adoption of clean energy solutions in public transportation,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s push towards sustainable transit, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that out of the 750 electric buses sanctioned for the State, 100 were earmarked for the Gajuwaka depot. The allocation, he observed, would substantially enhance commuter convenience while ensuring wider access to modern, comfortable and pollution-free transport services across the region.

The MLA also lauded the contribution of the depot’s workforce, stating that the dedication and professionalism displayed by officers, employees and technical staff had earned the Gajuwaka depot a distinguished reputation within the transport corporation.

Srinivasa Rao remarked that a mechanic from the depot winning a State-level award reflects the exceptional skill and technical competence of its workforce.

Exuding confidence in the staff’s continued commitment, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said their collective effort would play a vital role in supporting the organisation’s future growth and operational excellence.

He further observed that the transformation of the depot into a modern electric mobility hub would significantly strengthen the public transport network in and around Gajuwaka.

The project, he said, was expected to improve service quality for passengers while contributing meaningfully to environmental conservation and the expansion of sustainable transport infrastructure.

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