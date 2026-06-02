The Rise of the Student Side Hustle Culture in Vizag!

A few years ago, most students in Vizag followed a pretty straightforward routine: college, exams, placements, repeat. But now, things feel very different. Alongside classes and assignments, many students are also running Instagram pages, freelancing, editing videos, trading, selling thrift clothes, managing small businesses, creating content, or learning skills online to make money independently. The idea of earning while studying is no longer rare in Vizag. It’s slowly becoming normal. Here are some side hustles that the students in Vizag are putting their energies in and earning extra income!

Side Hustles That Are Becoming More Popular Among Students in Vizag!

Instagram Turned Into More Than Entertainment

For many students in Vizag, Instagram is no longer just for scrolling. It has quietly become a platform for business, freelancing, and content creation. Students are now running: thrift stores, photography pages, editing services, meme pages, food blogs, digital art accounts, and skincare businesses. Some do it for pocket money, while others genuinely hope to turn it into full-time careers someday.

Freelancing Became Much More Common

One of the biggest changes is that many students are learning digital skills independently. Video editing, graphic design, social media management, content writing, coding, and photography are now common side hustles among college students.

Instead of waiting until graduation to start earning, many are building portfolios and clients while still in college.

Café Culture and Laptop Culture Go Together Now

Walk into cafes around MVP, Siripuram, or Dwarka Nagar, and you’ll often see students working on laptops for hours. Some are editing reels, some are attending freelancing meetings, and some are building small online brands between coffee breaks. Cafes in Vizag have quietly become mini workspaces for young people trying to balance college life and independent income.

Small Businesses Are Growing Through College Networks

A lot of student side hustles in Vizag spread through friendships and college circles. Someone starts selling thrift clothing, another begins a baking business, and someone else offers photography shoots. And slowly word spreads through Instagram stories and campus connections.

What’s interesting is how community-driven these small businesses feel.

Some Students Are Entering Trading & Finance Too!

Stock market culture has also become very visible among students in Vizag recently. Many young people are now exploring: investing, SIPs, options trading, crypto discussions, and finance content creation. While not everyone succeeds, financial awareness among students is definitely growing faster than before.

Why This Shift is Happening

Part of the reason side hustles are growing is that students today think differently about careers. Many no longer want to depend entirely on traditional job paths. Social media exposure, remote work culture, and easier access to online learning made earning independently feel possible much earlier in life. There’s also a strong desire for financial independence, creative freedom, flexibility, extra income, and creating something personal.

The Pressure Side Exists Too

At the same time, hustle culture can sometimes feel overwhelming. Seeing everyone online constantly building brands, earning money, or posting achievements creates pressure to be productive. Some students end up comparing their progress too much with others. So while side hustles can be exciting, balancing them with studies and mental health still matters.

Vizag’s Youth Culture is Clearly Changing

The rise of side hustles reflects a bigger shift happening in Vizag overall. Students are becoming more entrepreneurial, digitally skilled, and independent earlier than previous generations. The city’s growing café culture, startup mindset, and online communities are all connected to this change.

Side hustles among Vizag students are no longer just “extra activities.” They’ve become part of how many young people explore creativity, independence, and financial freedom. Whether it’s freelancing, content creation, small businesses, or online skills, students across the city are slowly proving that college life today looks very different from what it used to be.

Students in Vizag are earning money through side hustles: Here’s what you need to know!

Also read: Lifestyle in Vizag is about living slower & softer: This is how!

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