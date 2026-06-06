When the monsoon arrives in Vizag, most conversations instantly turn to Araku. But beyond the famous valley routes, there are several equally refreshing escapes near the city that come alive during the rains. From coastal drives to forest pockets and scenic hill viewpoints, here are some monsoon getaway places to visit around Visakhapatnam.

Places to visit around Visakhapatnam during the monsoon season!

1. Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

Just a short drive from the city, Kambalakonda becomes a lush green escape during the monsoon. The trails feel fresher, the forest senses, and the occasional mist gives it a cinematic feel. It’s perfect for a quick nature walk without leaving Vizag’s limits. After the rain, the entire sanctuary feels like a completely different world.

2. Yarada Beach

Monsoon at Yarada Beach is all about drama. The waves get stronger, the skies darker, and the entire coastline feels more powerful than calm. It’s not a beach for swimming during this season. It’s a place to sit, watch, and listen. The sound of rain mixing with crashing waves makes it one of Vizag’s most atmospheric monsoon spots.​

3. Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili)

Bheemili is one of the most scenic monsoon escapes near Vizag. The coastal stretch transforms completely when it rains. Empty roads, crashing waves, and mist rolling in from the sea. The old lighthouse, colonial-era buildings, and long beach road together create a nostalgic, almost cinematic vibe. It’s perfect for a slow drive or a peaceful walk during light rain.

4. Kailasagiri Hilltop Views

Kailasagiri takes on a completely different personality during the monsoon. Instead of clear city views, you get drifting clouds, cool winds, and sudden bursts of mist rolling across the hilltop. The ropeway ride becomes even more atmospheric when everything below is partially hidden by rain clouds. It’s a short escape, but a refreshing one.

5. Thotlakonda Buddhist Site

Perched above the sea, Thotlakonda becomes even more beautiful during the monsoon. The uphill drive is surrounded by greenery, and the top offers wide views of the rain-washed coastline. With light mist in the air, the ancient Buddhist remains feel quiet, peaceful, and timeless.

6. Erramatti Dibbalu (Red Sand Hills)

This unique geological formation becomes even more striking during the monsoon. The contrast between red sand, wet greenery, and grey skies creates a surreal landscape. It’s a short visit, but visually unforgettable. Especially for photography lovers.

7. Pudimadaka Coastal Stretch

Pudimadaka is one of the most underrated monsoon drives near Vizag. The open coastal road, sea breeze, and rolling rain clouds make the entire journey feel cinematic. It’s less crowded and perfect for those who enjoy peace. Uninterrupted drives.

Monsoon in and around Vizag doesn’t follow a checklist. It follows a mood. Some days it’s a slow coastal drizzle on the Bheemili stretch; other days it’s mist swallowing hilltops like Kailasagiri. What makes these places special isn’t just how they look in the rain, but how familiar routes suddenly feel unfamiliar again.

You don’t really “plan” a monsoon escape here. You just pick a direction, let the clouds decide the rest, and end up somewhere that feels better than expected. And maybe that’s what makes these drives and short trips around Vizag worth it. They don’t try too hard, but they always deliver something memorable in the rain.

Because around Vizag, the best monsoon moments aren’t always destinations…sometimes they’re just pauses between the rain.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.