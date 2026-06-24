Tourism in Visakhapatnam to get a big boost

Tourism in Visakhapatnam is all set to get a big push, as the State Cabinet approved several projects in the district at its meeting.

While the famous Club Mahindra, a flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited, was sanctioned incentives to establish luxury hotels and resorts in Bheemunipatnam, Pramod Hotels and Resorts, a premium hospitality brand, was accorded permission for setting up a luxury hotel in Madhurawada.

Similarly, a wellness centre with all modern facilities will be set up in the fast-developing Yendada area of the city.

Additionally, the Cabinet extended incentives to IT firms to establish units in the district.

Also read: Waiting lounges for air travellers to come up in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu