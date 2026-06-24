VMRDA Lays Stone for VR Centre and Housing Project in Vizag

Foundation stone was laid for a virtual reality centre at Yendada and an MIG housing project at Mithilapuri on Wednesday. The two projects are being taken up by the VMRDA as a part of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region development.

Apart from the virtual reality centre, a 3-star hotel is also being taken up at Yendada.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who took part in the stone-laying ceremony along with VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal, said: “Visakhapatnam is making rapid strides in all fields. With the Bhogapuram International Airport is all set for inauguration, development in its surrounding areas gains pace.”

Several major companies were keen on investing in the State, said the MLA.

Expressing happiness over taking up the projects, Pranav Gopal said they would be completed in three years. The proposed reality centre would further boost the tourism, said the VMRDA chief.

The housing project was taken up after eliciting the public opinion, he added. The two projects are being taken up in the PPP mode. Officials of the VMRDA and others were present.

Read also: Tourism in Vizag to get a fillip

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu