Nitish Kumar Reddy Unveils Andhra Pickleball League 2026 Logo

Arrangements are apace for the Andhra Pickleball League 2026, to be hosted by Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, in August and September.

A total of eight teams will compete in the competitions.

Eight franchises are ready to become partners in the APL. Its logo was unveiled cricketer player Nitish Kumar Reddy and former Minister Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitish Kumar Reddy said: “The league will inspire the team in Andhra as famous players from across the country will be participating in it.”

“It’s a matter of pride for the Telugu people to organise the Andhra Pickleball League 2026 in the State,” said the cricket player.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu