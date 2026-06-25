VARNA by Vaibhav Jewellers is your go-to this wedding season!

The wedding season is one of the most important seasons in our lives. The celebration of a couple’s union in holy matrimony is a special occasion for families, friends, and close ones. Such a beloved occasion calls for something equally special, right? Vaibhav Jewellers is launching a new campaign to celebrate our special occasions called VARNA, a stone jewellery collection.

VARNA offers customers deals that make luxury more accessible than ever. This offer will be held across 13 regions from June 24 to 30, 2026. The store locations include Visakhapatnam, Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Anakapalle, Yellamanchili, Narsipatnam, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Srikakulam, Rajam, Palasa, and Saluru.

Customers will get a flat Rs 350 off per gram on semi-precious stone gold jewellery, saving a significant amount of money on jewellery that already has immense craftsmanship value. They can also enjoy a 50% buyback offer on semi-precious stone jewellery, making VARNA a smart and stylish investment this wedding season.

The stores have an extensive range of semi-precious stone-studded wedding jewellery from 8 grams onwards, making them the perfect one-stop shop for jewellery shopping!

Stone jewellery offers a distinctive and personal form of adornment, with each stone valued for its unique energy, symbolism, and beauty. VARNA provides convenient access to these pieces, helping you find jewellery that suits your style.

Vaibhav Jewellers are a leading regional jewellery brand with a history of more than 3 decades, with the brand expanding across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The jewellery brand positioned themselves as a retailer focused on ‘Relationships, by Design’, with explicit focus on high-quality designs, transparency, and customer service to clients.

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