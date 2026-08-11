Vizag Gets 16 New Thalli-Bidda Express Vehicles for Mothers

Aimed at providing safe transport to women and the new born before and after delivery, the upgraded ‘Thalli-bidda express vehicles’ were launched in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Joint Collector G. Vidyadhari flagged off the vehicles along with Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakha North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the main objective of the programme was to reduce the maternal and infant mortality rate, promote safe deliveries in government hospitals, safely take mothers and children home after delivery, and reduce the burden of transportation cost on poor families.

She said that the State government was taking special steps to provide quality medical services to pregnant women, lactating mothers and newborns.

“The postnatal dropback facility is being provided through ‘102 Thalli Biddha Express’ where mothers and their newborns who have delivered in government hospitals and are accompanied by two assistants are being taken to their homes completely free of cost,” she said.

According to the Joint Collector, 16 state-of-the-art vehicles have been alloted to Visakhapatnam district for implementation of the scheme.

Currently nine vehicles are available at King George Hospital, two at Aganampudi and five at Victoria Hospital in the district.

Giving utmost priority to the safety of passengers, facilities like rear seat belts, airbags, fire extinguishers, air conditioning, mobile charging facility, hand sanitiser, tissue papers and dustbin have been provided in the vehicles.

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