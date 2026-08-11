GVMC to auction shops in west zone on August 26

A public auction will be held on August 26 at 11 a.m. at the west zonal office of the GVMC to lease out vacant shops, kalyana mandapams and roadside markets in the west zone, according to Zonal Commissioner B. Hemavathi.

Shop Nos. 8, 16, 23, 24, 25, 26, 33, 41, 46, 47, 56, 57 in Gullalapalem shopping complex in ward No. 60; Shop No. 03 in Mulagada shopping complex, and Shop No. 05 in Prakash Nagar shopping complex will be leased out for a period of three years. Those interested have been advised to contact the supervisors at the West Zone Office on all working days for further details.

Also read: Commercial operations from Bhogapuram likely to begin on August 15

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