>
Light Dark
More...

Now Reading: GVMC to auction shops in west zone on August 26

1
  • 01

    GVMC to auction shops in west zone on August 26

Light Dark

GVMC to auction shops in west zone on August 26

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam4 hours ago

GVMC to Auction Shops in West Zone on August 26

A public auction will be held on August 26 at 11 a.m. at the west zonal office of the GVMC to lease out vacant shops, kalyana mandapams and roadside markets in the west zone, according to Zonal Commissioner B. Hemavathi.

Shop Nos. 8, 16, 23, 24, 25, 26, 33, 41, 46, 47, 56, 57 in Gullalapalem shopping complex in ward No. 60; Shop No. 03 in Mulagada shopping complex, and Shop No. 05 in Prakash Nagar shopping complex will be leased out for a period of three years. Those interested have been advised to contact the supervisors at the West Zone Office on all working days for further details.

Also read: Commercial operations from Bhogapuram likely to begin on August 15

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

Related Posts

Previous Post

Next Post

Loading Next Post...
Search
Popular Now
Show More
Scroll to Top
Loading

Signing-in 3 seconds...

Signing-up 3 seconds...