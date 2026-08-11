AP Tourism, IATO to Host the Annual Conference in September

Andhra Pradesh Tourism and the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) will jointly host the association’s annual conference in Visakhapatnam from September 10 to 13, according to State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh. Addressing tour operators and representatives from the hospitality sector at a meeting in Delhi, Durgesh said the meet would be the right platform to enter into partnership agreements after studying various opportunities in the State. The Minister welcomed tour operators all over to take part in the conference to make better use of the platform.

Observing that Andhra Pradesh was one among the unique tourist spots, Durgesh said efforts were being made to make the State a favourite tourist destination. He called upon the tour operators to become partners in tourism development in the State. On the Godavari Pushkarams to be held in June 2027, the Minister said the event would be organised on a grand scale. Facilities would be provided at hundreds of ghats in six districts of the State for devotees to take a holy dip. Durgesh called upon tour operators to introduce innovative tour packages for the Pushkarams. Tour operators from different parts took part in the meeting.

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