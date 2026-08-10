Allu Arjun Inaugurates AAA Cinemas at Inorbit Mall in Vizag.

“I have a long association with Visakhapatnam, and it continues,” says actor Allu Arjun, who inaugurated the AAA Cinemas at Inorbit Mall in the city on Sunday.

Going down the memory lane, the stylish star said: “I was hardly recognised when I was in Visakhapatnam during the shooting of my first film Gangotri. But now it is totally different. I have no freedom to move freely on the roads in the city”. On the AAA Cinemas multiplex in Vizag, the Icon actor said he never dreamt of owning a theatre in the city. “I am really proud of it,” said the Pushpa hero.

Hailing the launch of the Bhogapuram International Airport, the actor wished for further development of Visakhapatnam. The eight-screen multiplex is now ready to offer a new experience to cine-goers in Visakhapatnam. The show screenings started in the evening, and tickets are priced at Rs 177 (premium) and Rs 295 (recliner) each. Meanwhile, the public was not allowed to enter the mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keeping in view the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during Allu Arjun’s visit for a premier show of Pushpa 2, the Vizag police made elaborate security arrangements at the airport and the mall.

Fans of the actor thronged the shopping mall. The hero waved to the crowd who were standing on both sides of the road.

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