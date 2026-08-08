The Department of Commerce and Management Studies (DCMS), AU, and AU College of Arts and Commerce are jointly organising a national conference on ‘reimagining commerce and management education’ leading to Viksit Bharat @2047 during September 3 and 4 at AU commemorating the birth anniversary of the Doyen of Commerce and Management Education and known as the Professor of Professors, K V Sivayya, who held many coveted positions in Andhra University and was instrumental in the spread of commerce education across South India.

The broad theme of the conference is innovation, sustainability, employability, digital transformation and global competitiveness. G P Raja Sekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, is the chief patron. Several academicians, researchers, policy makers and industry representatives are expected to participate in the national conference. Noted alumni of DCMS from different walks of life are also likely to participate in the deliberations.

A plenary session and four technical sessions are planned apart from the inaugural and valedictory sessions. The prominent areas of sub-themes include AI in business, e-Commerce and digital marketing, green accounting and finance, sustainable supply chains, start-up eco-systems, business model innovation, hybrid work culture, corporate governance and ethics. Original research papers on the theme are invited for presentation in the conference so as to reach the Principal, AU AC College and/or HoD, DCMS, AU, on or before August 20.

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