Remembering Pradeep Rawat: 5 Roles That Defined His Career

Pradeep Rawat, who played the antagonist in several films, became a familiar face to Telugu audiences with his imposing screen presence. In memory of the veteran actor, who passed away on August 4, 2026, at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer, here are five films that remain among his memorable appearances in the Telugu film industry.

1. Sye (2004)

Pradeep Rawat’s Telugu debut came with Sye, in which he played Bhikshu Yadav, a local mafia leader who attempts to take over a college’s land. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film revolves around two rival student groups who put aside their differences to fight for their college, with rugby becoming central to their battle against Bhikshu Yadav.

Rawat’s portrayal of Bhikshu Yadav immediately established him as a formidable antagonist in Telugu cinema. His commanding presence and intimidating performance made the character one of the most recognisable elements of the film.

2. Chatrapathi (2005)

A year later, Rawat appeared in S.S. Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi, starring Prabhas and Shriya Saran. He played Ras Bihari, one of the antagonistic forces in the story.

While the film was built around Prabhas’ transformation into the titular character, Rawat’s presence added another layer to the conflict as he unleashed ruthless chaos on screen. This role further cemented his image in Telugu cinema as an actor capable of bringing authority and menace to negative characters.

3. Ghajini (2005)

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Ghajini was released in 2005, with Rawat playing a dual role as Ram and Lakshman, two brothers who are human traffickers and criminal masterminds. The film starred Suriya and Asin, and became one of the most remembered films of Rawat’s South Indian career. He later reprised the role in the 2008 Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan, making the characters familiar to an even wider audience.

4. Stalin (2006)

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Stalin featured Rawat as an MLA opposing Chiranjeevi, placing him once again in a role connected to power. Unlike roles where Rawat was positioned as a larger-than-life criminal figure, Stalin gave him a different kind of antagonistic presence within a political setting, which he portrayed effectively.

5. Desamuduru (2007)

In Puri Jagannadh’s Desamuduru, Rawat played Tambi Durai, appearing alongside Allu Arjun and Hansika Motwani.

The action entertainer follows a television programme director who finds himself caught in a series of conflicts. Rawat’s character was both unique and hilarious as he played Telangana Shakuntala’s husband. Together, they portrayed characters driven by abuse and greed for money, who taunt Hansika and plan to get her married to their son.

Rawat’s Telugu filmography extended far beyond these five films, with appearances in movies including Bhadra, Andarivadu, Jagapati, Lakshmi, Yogi, Oye, Ragada, Rebel and several others. He may have played the man standing against the hero in many of these films, but in the memories of the audience, Pradeep Rawat remains one of the actors who made those villains worth remembering.

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